Jens Soering, Elizabeth Haysom granted parole

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After more than a dozen tries, the former University of Virginia student convicted in a 1985 double murder is getting parole.
Jens Soering was convicted of killing Elizabeth Haysom’s parents in their Bedford County home. Haysom, another former UVA student, was Soering’s girlfriend and pleaded guilty to accessory to murder. She is also getting parole.
Both Soering and Haysom will be released to ICE officials to be permanently removed from the United States. Soering had confessed to the murder, but later recanted during a 2011 interview with NBC29.
Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding had recently led a charge to exonerate Soering by working with a team of investigators, including a former FBI agent.
