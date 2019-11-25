Jefferson Hotel announces date for annual tree lighting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Jefferson Hotel has announced its 33rd annual tree lighting event!
The hotel will kick off the holiday season on Dec. 2, starting at 5 p.m. with live musical performances. The lighting ceremony will start at 5:35 p.m.
The evening’s program includes a host of holiday characters and some of the region’s most talented musicians and performers. The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the tree by Santa and Mrs. Claus promptly at 6:20 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
The annual gingerbread display, prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Sara Ayyash and her team, will also be unveiled. This year’s piece is an arctic scene depicting Santa and his elves making a Christmas visit to the indigenous animals. The scene will include several igloos, a polar bear, a penguin and an otter, all made with hundreds of pounds of gingerbread and royal icing.
The hotel will remain decorated through Jan. 5, 2020.
Find more details about the event and other events at the Jefferson Hotel here.
