Henrico middle school briefly locked down for false alarm

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Brookland Middle School in Henrico went on lockdown for a reported shooting Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 9200 Block of Lydell Drive around 1:15 p.m. for what ended up being a false alarm.
“Most importantly, all students are safe and there is no emergency at this time. A few minutes ago, Henrico Police received a tip that appears to be a false alarm. Police responded appropriately, but again, the tip appears to be a false alarm and the school day will continue until the normal dismissal time of 3:15,” said principal Nic Barlett.
Any parents with additional questions should call the school’s main office at 804-261-5000.
