Four men arrested for selling crack cocaine

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Four men are behind bars in Orange County, accused of selling crack cocaine.
The arrests were made following a multiple-months-long investigation in the Flat Run area of Locust Grove:
- Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
- Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
- Bennie Donte Cook, 40 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
- Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
Anyone with information on the men arrested should call Investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.