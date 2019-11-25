Four men arrested for selling crack cocaine

From Left to Right: Yace Lewis, Irving Johnson, Sr., Bennie Cook and Henry Minor were arrested for selling crack cocaine. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
November 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM EST

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Four men are behind bars in Orange County, accused of selling crack cocaine.

The arrests were made following a multiple-months-long investigation in the Flat Run area of Locust Grove:

  • Henry Levie Johnson Minor, 66 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
  • Irving Woodroe Johnson Sr., 68 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
  • Bennie Donte Cook, 40 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine
  • Yace MacArthur Lewis, 41 - 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Anyone with information on the men arrested should call Investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.

