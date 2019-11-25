Forecast: A few warmer than average days leading up to Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm weather for this time of the year is expected in the three travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Rain will be LIGHT if anything. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a late day shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely-- could be a soaker. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
