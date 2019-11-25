Forecast: A few warmer than average days leading up to Thanksgiving

By Andrew Freiden | November 25, 2019 at 4:08 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:57 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm weather for this time of the year is expected in the three travel days leading up to Thanksgiving.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Rain will be LIGHT if anything. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for a late day shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely-- could be a soaker. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

