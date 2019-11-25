Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter features more than 1 million lights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter will feature more than 1 million lights around the gardens.
This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air” which is inspired by things that fly. Visitors can enjoy birds and butterflies in the air, along with man-made displays of kites, airplanes, dragons, unicorns and even flying pigs. There will also be an astronaut made of lights to commemorate the first manned mission to the moon.
Nightly activities include:
- Merry Mondays: story time in Library and Santa sightings in Conservatory (through Dec. 23)
- Caroling Tuesdays: strolling barbershop quartets
- Crafty Wednesdays: Family-friendly craft activity making whirligigs with corks
- Musical Thursdays: acoustic music in the Library
- Nightly: Kelleher Warming Fire; Children’s Garden (weather permitting); hot drinks, treats for purchase
Special night activities include:
- GardenFest for Fidos (leashed dogs allowed): Dec. 5, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020 only
- New Year’s Eve Family Frolic: Dec. 31
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights runs from now until Jan, 6. 2020 from 5-10 p.m. The show will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
