Colonial Heights couple urges drivers, passengers to wear seat belt after surviving crash

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - As you’re heading out on the road, AAA wants to remind you to stay safe by wearing your seat belt. One Colonial Heights couple says they are living proof that seat belts save lives.
“I was heading to Blackstone to perform a wedding ceremony," said Michael Wessel.
Wessel says he and his wife were driving down 460 West when all of a sudden their car went off the road.
“God was with us. Honestly, I don’t know how else to put it. There’s no way two people should’ve walked away from that wreck," said Wessel.
The Wessels’ car began to roll.
“It took a second, I mean a microsecond to start and it took forever for it to end. It was one of the most horrific things I’ve ever been involved in,” he said.
Wessel lost consciousness and doesn’t remember the airbags deploying; he was told his car rolled three or four times. But both he and his wife were able to walk away from the crash.
“If the seat belts hadn’t been on, we’d have been ejected, we would have died. Simple as that," said Wessel, “I am a firm believer in [wearing seat belts] now. I wasn’t before there were times when I wouldn’t buckle up, but not anymore.”
