Chesterfield police search for man wanted for using stolen credit cards

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 25, 2019 at 6:26 AM EST - Updated November 25 at 6:26 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say purchased gift cards using stolen credit cards.

According to police, the man took the credit cards from lockers at a Chesterfield gym and used them at area stores.

The man was caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards at the self-checkout at a Dollar General.

Police say this man used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards in Chesterfield County. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

