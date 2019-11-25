Chesterfield police search for man wanted for using stolen credit cards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a man they say purchased gift cards using stolen credit cards.
According to police, the man took the credit cards from lockers at a Chesterfield gym and used them at area stores.
The man was caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards at the self-checkout at a Dollar General.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
