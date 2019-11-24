Hundreds line up at Southside Community Center for free Thanksgiving turkeys

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people lined up at the Southside Community Center Saturday afternoon, for a free Thanksgiving turkey.
The Giveback event was organized by Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones, in partnership with Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Radio One. Jones said there were even more volunteers as this second annual event, than last year.
More than a thousand turkeys were handed out to families on tight budgets.
“I feel that it is awesome because there are so many people that don’t have the money to spend to buy Thanksgiving dinner. So, I think this is a great thing that Councilman Jones is doing for us,” said resident Cynthia Dixon.
Turkeys were also delivered to senior living homes and to PTA’s for nearby schools.
