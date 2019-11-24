Displaced families return to gather belongings after fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Bags of clothes and more of Michael Hunter's things sit on the grass outside his former apartment building.
“That’s where I grew up, and I don’t know if I’ll ever see it again”, Hunter said.
He lived in a corner apartment with his father and brother. He tells us it was mostly untouched, but it’s just a few doors down the aftermath of Saturday’s fire, which left 35 people displaced, killed 2 cats, and damaged 19 units.
“Everyone was running out of the apartment, and we had to grab as much stuff as we could right away," Hunter recalled. Everyone in his unit, including his father’s 17 snakes and 2 dogs, were all accounted for.
“It’s hard to take in," said Alan Swanson, who will also be living out of boxes and bags for the time being. On Sunday afternoon, he was packing his truck so he could stay with family nearby.
“I was actually at my mom’s house when my girlfriend called me and said ‘Hey, you need to come home. I think the apartment complex is on fire,’” he said.
Swanson and his roommates live next to the unit where the fire is said to have started.
“Our apartment has mainly damage to the ceilings, from where the fire department came in and pulled the ceilings down to check for fire in the roofs. There’s a little bit of water damage.”
Both Swanson and Hunter say they’re glad that no one was hurt, but their main concern now, is looking for a new place to call “home”.
We're told that management at the complex is helping residents move into the vacant apartments.
“It’s just really unfortunate that this happened right before Thanksgiving, because we have nowhere to go to celebrate the holidays,” Hunter said.
In the meantime, he says he and his family will be staying at a local hotel for a few days, with the complex management flipping the bill.
Chesterfield Fire says that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.