$8,000 worth of heroin seized, 4 arrested in Va. drug bust

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Thursday after a year-long narcotics investigation.
During a traffic stop, deputies, along with the Virginia State Police Narcotics Task Force, arrested four people on the following charges:
- Randy Stanley, 33, of Ladysmith - One count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and three counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Bobby Stanley, 38, of Ladysmith - Two counts of conspiracy to distribute heroin
- Richard Powell, 40, of Ladysmith - One count of conspiracy to distribute and four counts of distribution of heroin
- Amanda Williams, 32, of Ladysmith - Four counts of distribution of heroin, one county of possession with intent to distribute and one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.
A search of their vehicle and home, officials found $8,000 worth of heroin, numerous prescription medications, suspected stolen items and drug paraphernalia.
“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the CCSO, pleased with the coordination of the VSP, and being a part of the Virginia State Police Tri-County Taskforce. These arrests continue to show the dedication of our CCSO in making Caroline County a safer place to live, work, and raise a family," said Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa in a press release.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the four people also resulted in the arrests of numerous other suspects for heroin and firearm possession.
