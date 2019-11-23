Ways to protect yourself from a bad moving experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With some research, you can avoid a bad moving experience and easily find a licensed, reputable mover who’s respectful of your time and money.
The Better Business Bureau can help you verify how good the company you’re considering is. It only takes a few minutes to check the BBB and online reviews. A few bad reviews may not tell the whole story but it’s a red flag that there could be risk involved if you move forward.
Patricia Gordon did what many people do - they research the company and its online reviews and complaints after they have a problem. Gordon regrets she didn’t do her research first says, “Twenty-two people went through the same horrific thing that I went through and I could not believe it.”
In plain sight, for anyone to see on the Better Business Bureau’s web page are complaints against All My Sons Moving and Storage. Thirty-eight complaints closed in the last three years and 10 closed in the last 12 months, according to the BBB.
Some complaints mirror Patricia’s property damage claims and paying more to complete the move. All My Sons is working right now to resolve the problem with Gordon.
To help ensure a good move, the BBB says to verify how good a company is with them.
“If you research the company ahead of time and they’re not an A-plus or an A or at least an A-minus, I would probably think twice,” Central Virginia Better Business Bureau President Barry Moore said.
Then, make sure you have a contract in your hand before the move begins.
“Go through the contract, do not hire a mover without a contract upfront, not will get you the contract afterwards. Then, you can be held hostage to whatever they want to modify the contract to more weightless weight. It’s always going to be more. Take your time and read through each thing that you initial and that you sign,” Moore said.
Finally, insure your property and take pictures before the move.
You can also file a complaint with the Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration at 1-888-368-7238.
