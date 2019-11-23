Volunteers, hospital workers stitch sleeping bags for the homeless

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Employees and volunteers spent a weekend day at Southside Regional Medical Center (SRMC) sewing together sleeping bags for homeless Petersburg residents.
Volunteers from all areas of work at SRMC and family members of employees participated in the project on Saturday, Nov. 23.
“We heard about this idea from another hospital in another state. I spoke to my team; they embraced it and started saving the wraps to be used for the project. We sent out an email to the local hospital system; there has been a tremendous amount of support from across all areas to help with the project,” said Kathe Ware, Administrative Director of Surgical Services at SRMC. “We’re excited to be helping our community.”
The sleeping bags are made from surgical wraps that would otherwise be thrown out. The instruments are first sterilized, then transferred from the wraps onto a table for the surgeon to use. The wrap is then thrown away; it cannot be reused in the medical setting.
In order to create sleeping bags, the clean sterilization wraps are sewn together. The plastic material is durable, waterproof and holds in heat well, which makes them perfect tools for staying warm in the winter.
The newly created sleeping bags will go to Cares, Inc., a shelter located in Petersburg.
