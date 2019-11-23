Ohio fugitive arrested in Virginia for marijuana possession, reckless driving

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An Ohio fugitive was arrested on Thursday by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office following a reckless driving incident.
At approximately 9:29 p.m., on Nov. 21, deputies observed Maleke Davis, 25, of Dumfries, Virginia, driving erratically on northbound Interstate 95 in the area of Exits 140 and 143. The vehicle exited the interstate, then proceeded into the parking lot of the Wawa on Austin Park Drive.
Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana. Deputies then learned that the suspect was wanted on extraditable warrants out of Ohio for grand theft and identity-theft related charges.
Davis was taken into custody at Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond. He was charged as a fugitive of justice and received additional charges for possession of marijuana and reckless driving.
