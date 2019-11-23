NBC12 Viewpoint: Hamilton showcases history, rap ... and even some life lessons

(WWBT) - Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has finally made it to the majestic Altria Theater and wow, was it worth the wait!!
Why? Because if you are a lover of history, you will love this show. If you hate history, you will love this show!
If you love Broadway productions and musicals, you will love this show! If you hate Broadway productions and musicals, you will love this show!
If you love Hip Hop, R & B, Pop, Soul and Show tunes, you will love Hamilton! If you hate Hip Hop, R & B, Pop, Soul and Show tunes you will love Hamilton!!
The format of Hamilton would be an excellent way to teach students about all of the history of this country. More students and adults would become lovers of history with all of its triumphs, tragedies and its bumps and bruises if we could make sit ring and sing the way they did it in Hamilton.
So what was my biggest lesson learned from Hamilton? I think there were a couple: there is always more to learn, always more to question, always more to discuss and to always expect the unexpected.
Congratulations to Broadway in Richmond for bringing this outstanding production to our community.
And if I don’t see you next week - Happy Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.