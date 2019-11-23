Former Prince George basketball standout back in Central Virginia coaching Richmond Elite

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former basketball standout from Prince George is back in Central Virginia coaching the Richmond Elite.
Reggie Williams is the new coach of the Richmond semi-pro basketball team - Richmond Elite, a team that finished last year as Division and Regional Champions and made it to the ABA final four.
“That’s one thing Richmond Elite hasn’t done yet…although they’re a great team, great organization, get record…a championship is obviously the icing on the cake,” Williams said.
Williams is a former VMI standout who made it the NBA, playing for the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors before getting hurt.
“I made a mistake of playing on it for the rest of the season, so I made it worse which made my recovery time worse,” he said.
Now, Williams is looking to instill some of that NBA knowledge in these players on a coaching level.
“I try to give them some of the plays that I ran under those guys and take some of the knowledge and experience that I had and pass it down,” Williams said.
As a first time coach, Williams knows he has some big shoes to fill,
“I go home at night and just think about what did Coach Popovich do? What did Coach Nelson, Coach Smart do?” he said.
But he says he’s up to the challenge.
“These guys go hard. They come to practice. They come play hard every day and that’s all I can ask for,” Williams said.
