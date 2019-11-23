Experts: Managing mental health during the holidays is possible

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Experts want to help you get through the holidays without sacrificing peace of mind. The holiday season can often be a trigger for many people who have suffered emotional trauma. There’s also the pain that can surface from the loss of a loved one.
There are a whole lot of factors that can affect one’s mental health this time of year. The financial burden to travel or buy gifts, adding holiday events to an already hectic schedule, and then there’s loneliness.
Experts say it’s possible to get through all of these things. It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year with giving, holiday parties and family gatherings, but the holidays don’t always find everyone cheering. These were the topics at a Barbershop Talk at NV Styles and Cuts in Henrico Friday organized by Project Give Back to Community.
"Triggers are the masks that we put on. We have this mask on like we have it all together like everything is fine,” Valerie Coley said. For her, it’s personal.
"It really was destroying me mentally and that’s because of my childhood trauma of being molested,” she explained.
It’s why she understands how the holidays can lead to pain.
"This is a time when family comes together and if an individual has not really dealt with that childhood trauma, that individual could be in that same room that they were in and that could be a trigger,” Coley added.
"The thing about trauma is it puts us in fight or flight mode then survival mode and then boom, we don't know where we’re at mode,” said Clinician Elvis Brooks.
Brooks intervenes by helping people manage their mental health and make appropriate choices, even when there is a major stress.
"We can't compare traumatic events. We can't compare them and it's so many of them in our lives. We all are going to respond to them differently,” he said.
He advises friends and loved ones to listen to each other during this time of year. Experts say don’t be afraid to seek counseling, even when you’ve been told to keep your problems to yourself.
"(The concept of) what goes on in the household, stays in the household…It’s really annihilating us,” she said.
Mental health experts suggest you set a realistic budget for holiday activities and stick with it, stick to normal routines as much as possible, don’t drink just because you’re feeling down, and simply put, just relax.
