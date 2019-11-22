US Marshals Service: Anyone harboring Brown faces criminal charges

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Acting US Marshal Brad Sellers says anyone harboring murder suspect Michael Brown or any other fugitive could face criminal charges, in response to groups saying on social media they would protect him from capture.
Brown is accused of killing his mother's boyfriend, Rodney Brown, in Franklin County November 9. He has been on the run since and Sellers says there have been no official sightings for more than a week.
Sellers says marshals have received about 280 tips about Brown's possible whereabouts, but all have been fruitless. But he urges people to continue to report any suspicious activity or possible sightings, and urges them to report things immediately, rather than waiting a day or even several hours, when it might be too late to find anything.
He says marshals and other police agencies have been very active following up on those tips, many of which turned up to have no connection to Brown, such as the discovery of a rifle in the Hollins are Friday that Sellers says was no linked to Brown or any criminal activity.
There is still a $10,000 reward available for help in this case. Calls can be made to 911 or 877-WANTED-2.
