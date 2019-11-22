Top 5 deep-frying turkey safety tips

Blossman Gas' five safety tips for deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving season. (Source: Blossman Gas)
By Brian Thompson | November 22, 2019 at 3:08 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 3:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blossman Gas has five safety tips for deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving.

Deep-frying has become an increasingly popular way to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey. This method is known to be the best way to prepare your holiday meal when you’re short on oven space!

  1. Never put a frozen turkey in a fryer.
  2. Never fry a turkey indoors or on a wooden deck.
  3. Never leave the hot oil unattended.
  4. Make sure the oil is completely cooled before disposing or storing.
  5. Set up “drain station” for hot turkey to cool.

For additional safety information, please read the USDA’s safety tips.

