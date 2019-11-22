RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Blossman Gas has five safety tips for deep-frying your turkey this Thanksgiving.
Deep-frying has become an increasingly popular way to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey. This method is known to be the best way to prepare your holiday meal when you’re short on oven space!
Top 5 Deep-Frying Turkey Safety Tips
- Never put a frozen turkey in a fryer.
- Never fry a turkey indoors or on a wooden deck.
- Never leave the hot oil unattended.
- Make sure the oil is completely cooled before disposing or storing.
- Set up “drain station” for hot turkey to cool.
For additional safety information, please read the USDA’s safety tips.
