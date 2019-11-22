On This Day in 1963: President John F. Kennedy is assassinated

(WWBT) - On this day in history, Nov. 22nd, 1963 President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
The 35th president was shot at 12:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza. Kenney was riding with his wife, Jacqueline and the Texas Governor John Connally and his wife Nellie.
He was shot by former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald.
To hear clips of news coverage from that day and to learn about Kennedy’s Virginia home, listen to NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast.
