On This Day in 1963: President John F. Kennedy is assassinated

On This Day in 1963: President John F. Kennedy is assassinated
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 1963 file photo, President John F. Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Gov. John Connally, far left. President Donald Trump, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, says he plans to release thousands of never-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination. (AP Photo/Jim Altgens, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 22, 2019 at 11:23 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:23 AM

(WWBT) - On this day in history, Nov. 22nd, 1963 President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

The 35th president was shot at 12:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza. Kenney was riding with his wife, Jacqueline and the Texas Governor John Connally and his wife Nellie.

He was shot by former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald.

To hear clips of news coverage from that day and to learn about Kennedy’s Virginia home, listen to NBC12′s “How We Got Here” podcast.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.