On This Day: Former slave, Revolutionary War spy petitions General Assembly for freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history Nov. 30, 1786, a slave and former American spy petitioned the Virginia General Assembly for his freedom.
Later known as James Lafayette, he was crucial to the American rebellion by gathering intelligence for the Marquis de Lafayette.
But he was returned to slavery after the war and didn’t gain his freedom until his second petition to the General Assembly – mostly thanks to a note from the Marquis authenticating his service.
Learn more about James’ crucial role to the American Revolution on NBC12′s How We Got Here podcast.
