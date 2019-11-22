Senator Chase withdraws from Republican Caucus, but says she’ll still vote as a Republican

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another rift is developing between newly re-elected Republican State Senator Amanda Chase (R-Midlothian) and other Republicans.
Chase is announcing she will not caucus with other Republicans for the 2020 General Assembly session.
In a statement, Chase says she cannot support Senator Tommy Norment (R-Williamsburg), who was just re-elected to lead the Republican caucus as Senate Minority Leader.
Her statement does not detail why she does not support Norment, but states, “If we continue down the same path under the same leadership it will not be good for the Commonwealth, as it has just been proven by a complete party flip of the Senate and the House.”
Senator Norment issued a written response saying, “While we respect her right to make this decision, the people of Amelia, Chesterfield, and Colonial Heights voted to be represented by a Republican in the Senate. Now, they will not be.”
However, Chase’s statement says that her decision does not change that she will still a be Republican and will represent her constituents as a Republican.
This comes after the Chesterfield County Republican Committee expelled Chase from membership in September, saying since she supported an opponent of the Republican nominee for Sheriff, she was in violation of Committee rules. Chase said at a press conference that was not the case, and the matter stemmed from a disagreement between herself and now re-elected Sheriff Karl Leonard.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.