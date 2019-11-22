Restaurants receive violations for undercooked chicken, raw food improperly stored

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A food truck, a Chinese restaurant, a kebab place, and more are in this week’s Restaurant Report
At Sticks Kebob Shop, located on Willow Lawn Drive in Henrico, an inspector found four priority, one priority foundation, and seven core violations. Those included chicken that was about to be served that was undercooked and pink mold on the upper ice chute of the soda machine.
The manager says the mold was cleaned that day and as for the chicken, there were six pieces of different sizes served on a kebob. Four of them were cooked perfectly, two were under cooked, which he says it happens sometimes.
The manager also says a follow-up inspection was done 10 days later; the health department says the shop fixed almost all of their issues, with just four core violations left.
Next stop is Top’s China on South Airport Drive in Highland Springs; in its last inspection, the restaurant had two priority, four priority foundation and two core violations.
An inspector found raw food stored over ready to eat food as well as some food being held at the wrong temperatures.
NBC12 tried calling the restaurant three times asking for a manager and no one seemed to know when he’d be around.
Now to Rosita on Koger Center Boulevard in North Chesterfield. In its last inspection, the restaurant had three priority violations, such as chicken that wasn’t being stored at a cool enough temperature, two priority foundation violations, including an employee dipping her hands in a sanitizing bucket, drying them on her apron, and then putting on gloves, and three core violations.
NBC12 tried several times to reach the manager and was told the manager wasn’t in and they didn’t know when they’d be back.
Finally, our Hall of Fame Award goes to Taste Good Authentic Jamaican Flavor; it’s a food truck with a perfect inspection, but it used to be a school bus. The man inside making traditional Jamaican food is Lushan Phang.
Phang is from Jamaica and moved to the US back in 2004. He used to work at an airport and when he was let go, he decided to start a food truck. He says he works really hard to keep it clean, something he learned from his parents.
“When I was growing up my parents always tell me if you can go in your bathroom and you can sit in your bathroom and eat, then it’s clean," said Phang.
And he wants to make sure his truck is just as clean.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
