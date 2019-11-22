Police: 8 teens arrested for breaking, entering in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said eight teenagers were arrested in Henrico for breaking and entering.
Police were called to the 1000 block of East Nine Mile Road around 10:49 a.m. for the report of a breaking and entering.
The teens were released into the custody of their parents.
During the incident, police said a driver passing by was rubbernecking and hit another vehicle. The driver took off and police chased after the person.
Police said the driver, Linwood L. Owens, was charged with felony hit-and-run, reckless driving and drug charges.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.