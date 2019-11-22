Pets rescued after paper too close to space heater sparks fire

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Two dogs and a cat were rescued after a fire broke out Thursday night in the Oakmont Villas subdivision in Providence Forge.
Officials say the people inside the townhome made it out safely, but the pets were left inside when the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of Carolina Cherry Circle.
“The fire was brought under control at 11:15 p.m. after causing significant smoke and fire damage throughout the townhouse and there was no extension to any of the other townhouses,” New Kent County officials said in a news release on Friday.
The dogs and cat were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.
Officials say the fire appears to have started after paper products were left too close to a space heater.
