Patrick Henry’s historic “Four-Peat” headlines local boys volleyball state title winners

Patrick Henry is used to this stage. The Patriots took the court against Maggie Walker to decide the Class 4 state crown, and the story ended just as it has in each of the previous three seasons, as Patrick Henry rolled to its fourth consecutive state championship with a 3-0 win. The Green Dragons kept the first two sets close (25-23, 25-22), but the Pats rolled to the sweep with a 25-11 set three win.