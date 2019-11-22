News to Know for Nov. 22: Remembering a beloved pastor; Tommie license plates; rain returns

News to Know for Nov. 22, 2019
By David Hylton | November 22, 2019 at 6:47 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You made it to Friday! Here’s a look at the top headlines:

Rain returns

Those couple of days of sun were nice, but rain will return for Friday and Saturday. Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to see an hour-by-hour forecast for your area to see your best chances of showers.

Remembering a beloved pastor

A Richmond church is in mourning Thursday after its pastor died Wednesday night in a crash.

City Church officials say they are opening the main campus of the church Friday for people to gather to remember Dimitri R. Bradley.

"He was a spiritual father. He was a friend. He was a mentor,” said Minister Terrance Jones, who serves as City Church.

#TeamTommie plates!

RACC says it now has the chance to make “#TeamTommie” license plates to honor and remember Tommie the pitbull, who died after being set on fire this year.

For this to become reality, 450 license plates need to be sold. Once that happens, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly to approve in 2020.

School name debate

The Hanover County School Board will take up the hot topic issue of changing the name of two schools that are named after Confederate leaders on Friday.

This move comes after a big push and a lawsuit by the Hanover NAACP who says it violates the right’s of students and disrupts learning.

The closed session begins at 2 p.m.

Chesterfield woman missing

Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Richmond.

Police said Camille Willoughby, 43, of Chesterfield, was last seen leaving VCU Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Dinwiddie declares itself ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’

Dinwiddie County now joins a handful of other Virginia counties in voting to defend gun rights.

Voting in of the Second Amendment Resolution drew in hundreds of people to Tuesday’s supervisor’s meeting.

Dinwiddie Supervisor William Chavis says hunting is a big part of the culture down here, with most people owning a firearm.

Final thought

“Don’t be dismayed at goodbyes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends.” - Richard Bach

