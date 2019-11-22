Moving company reconsiders woman’s claim after damaged furniture

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Patricia Gordon claims “All My Sons Moving and Storage” held her belongings, hostage, until she paid a much higher price than her initial quote. She also says the crew damaged her belongings.
All My Sons Moving says the initial quote of $445 was a deposit and that they never hold personal belongings hostage.
Gordon says the run around is all she got for months until this past Monday when All My Sons Moving and Storage offered her just $293 for damages she says the movers caused.
“He came in and hit the furniture against the door and banged up all the furniture when he came in. He turned to me and said my bad," Gordon said.
Movers broke, scratched cracked or dented nearly everything they touched, Gordon said while moving her belongings from Janke Road to her new home in Henrico. She says her daughter’s bed was damaged, several pieces of furniture she says were chipped, and boxes of dishes with broken pieces are now unusable.
Gordon says they took her for a ride forcing her to pay $1,100 more or her furniture would not be taken off the truck.
“He said, ‘ma’am if you’re not going to pay it, we’re going to take your furniture with us and we’re going to put it in our storage.’ I could not believe it. I walked out in front of the truck and told the police to come because they’re trying to pull off with my furniture.”
NBC12 On Your Side Investigator Diane Walker reached out to All My Sons Moving & Storage along Mechanicsville Turnpike and the corporate office in Texas, Monday. Tuesday, they apologized in an email for not meeting Gordon’s expectations. They also said it’s policy to collect the balance for labor before offloading the truck and it’s in the contract Patricia signed.
Gordon says she didn’t get a copy of a contract until the police arrived. She booked the same day move over the phone.
“To get a moving company that had a 5-star rating and they come with no tools and don’t know how to do anything. They charged me from 12:30 p.m. to 9 o’clock and they didn’t do any work from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m," she said.
Gordon places her loss at $1,300 and not $293 the company offered.
“I had to push my own mattress down the hallway by myself and put it on the floor. I said ‘are you going to put my beds up?’ ‘No, we got to go. We got to get off at nine,’” Gordon said they responded.
But, after Diane Walker’s calls and emails, All My Sons offered to take another look at Patricia’s claim and according to the company statement, make an offer above and beyond the maximum valuation coverage she selected the day of her move.
Right now, Gordon says she and All My Sons Moving and Storage are in negotiations that would compensate her with a bigger check. It is unknown if an agreement has been reached on a dollar amount yet.
Company spokeswoman Joanne Polin says customer service is their highest priority and they continue to strive every day to provide the very best moves possible.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.