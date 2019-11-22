Louisa County Sheriff’s Office teams up with area animal shelter this winter

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - With temperatures getting colder, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to keep your furry friends warm this season. That chilly weather can mean more pets needing to be taken into the shelter.
The sheriff's office wants to make sure they don't stay there long. Animal control officers say this time of year can be busy because of calls for animals that need a warm place to stay.
Often times that place is the animal shelter, which reached critical capacity earlier this week. The Louisa County Animal Shelter has had its hands full over the past couple of weeks.
"It does get busy in the fall but I mean really its busy year-round,” Shelter Manager Diane Miller said.
With colder weather on the way, the shelter and animal control department are hoping people will take the proper steps to keep their pet’s warm winter.
"Most people think that dogs outside have a fur coat on and they'll be okay and that's not always the case,” Louisa County Animal Control Chief Alyssa Ellison said.
If you do have to keep your pup outside, there are some steps you can take to keep them safe.
"Either straw or cedar chips, you don't want to use blankets because they get wet they freeze and it just keeps the dog cold,” Ellison said.
When a pet is in need of a warm place to stay, they usually end up at the Louisa County Animal Shelter.
"We did hit critical full which means we have to keep open kennels for animal control to bring dogs in,” Miller said.
Members of the sheriff’s office are teaming up with the shelter in hopes of helping pets find their forever home and make space for other pets that need it.
"They will come up and pick a creature of their choice and do a short video on that animal with them and walk them around, it’s also a good way for them to get out of their vehicles and exercise a little bit,” Ellison said.
The shelter and the sheriff's office hope the new partnership will clear out the cages at the shelter and keep more pets in the county safe.
"Working with the sheriff’s department and just getting the word out into our community that we're doing great things here,” Miller said.
If you see a pet in cold conditions this winter you can always call the Louisa County Animal Control Office or animal shelter.
