How to ‘hack’ that holiday trip and save money

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Almost half of Americans, 45%, plan to spend money on flights and or hotels this holiday season, according to a new study from our partners at the financial website Nerdwallet.
That is why experts at Nerdwallet say you need to save early for these large expenses - several months in advance if possible. It could be as simple as setting aside a little of your paycheck directly for holiday travel.
Don’t forget to leverage credit card benefits. Even perks like free checked bags, free rental cars or even free access to the airport lounge, which often has free food, can help you save.
Be flexible with your travel dates and times, particularly departure dates and times or even the airport you fly out of. Those moves could save you hundreds of dollars.
And finally, ship gifts directly where you’ll be celebrating. Most online retailers offer free shipping this time of year. This simple step could cut down on checked baggage fees at the airport.
