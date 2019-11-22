‘The holidays can be stressful’: Dominion says scammers target customers during holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is offering tips during Utility Scam Awareness Week to help customers recognize the signs of utility imposters for the holiday season.
“The holidays can be stressful, and scammers often target customers during this busy time of year,” said Corynne Arnett, vice president - Customer Service, Dominion Energy.
Tips for Avoiding Utility Scams:
- Signs of scams include aggressive threats, insistence on immediate payment
- Report suspicious activity to Dominion Energy and local authorities
Arnett says Dominion Energy will never make threatening phone calls, demand you pay over the phone or ask you to pay with prepaid cards.
What to do if you think you have received a scam phone call:
- Don’t provide any identifying information such as your social security, credit or debit card numbers.
- Hang up. Customers can always verify their account balance and payment due date by signing into their dominionenergy.com account or calling 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).
- Report suspicious calls, texts and email to Dominion Energy and local authorities.
Find more information about how to recognize scams or what to do if you think you’ve been a victim of a scam here.
