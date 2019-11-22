Forecast: Some light rain on Friday, heavier rain Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light rain showers Friday with a soaking rain Saturday night.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with spotty light rain likely during the mid to late morning through the afternoon. 1/10″ expected. Highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a few showers in Richmond during the afternoon and evening. Moderate to heavy rain likely overnight. 1″ possible. Warmer south of Richmond and chillier in Richmond and North. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Partly mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving! Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
