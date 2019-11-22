Fallen tree downs power lines, closes road near elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A portion of Treely Road in Chesterfield is closed after a tree fell, downing power lines.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Treely Road off Harrowgate, downing power lines in the area. Chesterfield Fire officials initially reported the incident as a crash, but later clarified it was a fallen tree.
Officials closed the road between blocks 3900 and 4300 to clear the scene. It’s expected to be closed for several hours.
The area impacted is near Harrowgate Elementary School.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.