Colonial Williamsburg offering holiday cyber deals starting Nov. 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Williamsburg is offering several online deals to kick off the holiday season.
- Starting Monday, Nov. 25: Guests will receive 30 percent off Colonial Williamsburg merchandise and free shipping on online orders of $25 or more.
- Starting Tuesday, Nov. 26: Guests will receive up to 40 percent off advance purchase stays at the Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg Lodge Autograph Collection, Griffin Hotel and Williamsburg Lodge Autograph Collection.
- On Black Friday (Nov. 29): Online guests who buy an adult Annual Pass can purchase a second adult Annual Pass for 50 percent off and Youth Annual Passes at 25 percent off also using promo code HOLIDAY19.
- On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3): Colonial Williamsburg welcomes donations in support of its core educational mission, which would not be possible without generous philanthropic support. Donate online here or call 888-293-1776.
These special discounts are only available online. Find more information on the deals here.
