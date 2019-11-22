‘Best day ever’: #TeamTommie license plates available to pre-order

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This “might be the best day ever” for Richmond Animal Care and Control.
RACC says it now has the chance to make “#TeamTommie” license plates.
For this to become reality, 450 license plates need to be sold. Once that happens, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly to approve in 2020.
Tommie the dog died earlier this year after being set on fire.
Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty in the case.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in August.
A “Tommie Fund” was created and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help animal shelters across Virginia.
