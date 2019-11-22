‘Best day ever’: #TeamTommie license plates available to pre-order

Reserve a #TeamTommie license plate
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 22, 2019 at 5:33 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 6:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This “might be the best day ever” for Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC says it now has the chance to make “#TeamTommie” license plates.

[ Order a license plate here ]

For this to become reality, 450 license plates need to be sold. Once that happens, a bill will be submitted to the Virginia General Assembly to approve in 2020.

Happy Friday! This might be the best day ever! We have a chance to make #TeamTommie Virginia license plates! Here is the...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, November 22, 2019

Tommie the dog died earlier this year after being set on fire.

Jyahshua A. Hill, 20, was arrested May 20 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with one count of felony animal cruelty in the case.

He was sentenced to five years in prison in August.

A “Tommie Fund” was created and has raised tens of thousands of dollars to help animal shelters across Virginia.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.