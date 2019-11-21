Speed contributed to crash that killed driver on Downtown Expressway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say speed contributed to a crash that left the driver dead Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a man drove his Cadillac Escalade off the left side of the road, striking the guardrail and overturning in the median.
The driver was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
