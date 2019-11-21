Troopers increasing patrols over the Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police will be increasing patrols along Virginia’s highways to help make sure everyone gets to the Thanksgiving table.
VSP will once again participate in a state-sponsored, national program called Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort to increase their visibility and traffic enforcement from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1.
In 2018, Virginia State Troopers issued 599 citations for those who didn’t buckle up, 199 citations for child safety seat violations, along with citing 7,629 speeders and 2,192 reckless drivers. A total of 102 drunk drivers were also arrested by troopers.
In Virginia, there were 12 traffic deaths in 2018 and 14 traffic deaths in the five-day Thanksgiving travel period.
Police are also reminding drivers of the “Move Over” laws when traveling on Virginia roads.
“The choices you make as a vehicle driver impact not only you and your passengers, but everyone else you happen to be sharing the road with at that given moment,” said Settle. “Avoid distractions, ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up, comply with speed limits and never drive drunk. If we drive like every car is filled with our friends and family, we can make sure there are no empty chairs at the Thanksgiving table this year.”
