RRHA awarded $500k to help non-elderly residents with disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority was recently awarded $491,285 to help some of its residents.
The award allows RRHA the ability to reward 60 vouchers to those who qualify.
RRHA competed against other public housing authorities across the country for the Mainstream Voucher Program Fiscal Year 2019 Notice of Funding Availability from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Mainstream vouchers are designed to assist non-elderly individuals with disabilities.
“RRHA is very excited about the opportunity to serve a population who is in dire need of voucher assistance. We understand that HUD is aggressively moving toward a voucher subsidy framework and this award helps us to better serve residents with disabilities within our jurisdiction," said Damon E. Duncan, RRHA CEO.
