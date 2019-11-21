Richmond Ambulance Authority, AAA team up to offer child safety seat checks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In advance of Thanksgiving travel, the Richmond Ambulance Authority and AAA Mid-Atlantic will check child safety seats to make sure they are properly installed.
The check stations will be:
Monday, Nov. 25: Target at 7107 Forest Hill Avenue from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Walmart at 2401 Sheila Lane from 3 to 5 p.m.
"Parents will do anything to keep their children safe, however; they commonly install car seats too loosely and tend to adjust the straps improperly,” said Haley Glynn, Traffic Specialist for AAA. “At this event, trained experts will be able to correct these and other issues, ensuring that children are as safe as possible.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.