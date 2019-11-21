Renovations providing ‘hope’ for public housing

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After more than $5 million in renovations, residents at Hope Village in Glen Allen will begin a new chapter of their lives in their homes.
This is the first federally subsidized apartment complex in Henrico to be revitalized through County’s new mission of improving living conditions in affordable housing.
“Every person deserves a home that is comfortable, clean and safe,” said Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton.
In March of 2018, Fairstead Affordable bought Hope Village and kicked off renovations in the then 45 year old complex.
On Thursday, Henrico County leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the transformation residents will be feeling for years to come in the 100 units.
“Each apartment has been transformed with new flooring, repaired drywall, new paint, lighting, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, smoke detectors and appliances,” said Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas.
“The changes still take some getting used to,” said Liller Freeman, a resident. “When you’re used to carpet, we [now have to get used to] hardwood floors, but the kids love it.”
One-hundred families now have the key to unlocking their future thanks to renovations at Hope Village.
“I was a convicted felon who was told I would never be able to get a home in subsidized housing,” Freeman said. “Hope Village gave me that chance.”
Freeman said she’s filled with an emotion that’s embedded in the name of the complex.
“This is a place of hope,” she added.
In 2018, Henrico County adopted a new approach to securing improved living conditions at federally subsidized housing complexes. Hope Village was the first complex to be completed but certainly not the last.
“It’s very hopeful for the community as a whole and for the future,” said Fairstead Affordable Vice President Bobby Byrd. “This is the first step, a physical step, but an important step to addressing the needs that were here.”
“When you look at the last year and a half through efforts like this, there have been four efforts in total that encompass now almost 1,000 apartments either being renovated or in the process of being renovated,” Vithoulkas said.
Henrico has since formalized similar agreements for the Henrico Arms, St. Luke and Newbridge Village communities.
“Fairstead Affordable successfully completed the renovation of Hope Village and exceeded the initial scope goals, investing over $50,000 per unit to improve the living quality of Hope Village housing,” Byrd said.
The support from community members, County leaders, Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Virginia Housing and Development Authority and investors like SunTrust Bank is what helped make these renovations a reality.
“In the last three years we have deployed over $150 million in capital to affordable housing projects in the DC, Richmond area,” said Jim Hook with SunTrust Bank.
However, Freeman believes more than just renovations need to be done, rather a change in mindset.
“Instead of coming in and it being a permanent place, we [need to] look at it as a temporary place so that someone else can come in and enjoy the benefits,” she said.
Freeman encourages residents to strive for goals and dreams that may be outside of Hope Village.
