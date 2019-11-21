Police trying to identify person of interest connected to 3 burglaries in 24 hours

November 21, 2019

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest who may be connected to several burglaries in a matter of 24 hours.

Investigators said a man captured on surveillance video is believed to be connected to three commercial burglaries that happened in Henrico between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The location of those burglaries were not immediately available.

Anyone who may know the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

