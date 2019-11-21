Photo showing BB gun at Henrico school sparks social media scare

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School officials say there is no threat after a social media post circulated showing a student at Moody Middle holstering a “suspicious item.”
Many parents reached out to NBC12 after the post circulated Wednesday afternoon.
Henrico police were able to identify the item as a BB gun.
The middle school students involved have been identified, and school officials say they will face consequences even though no specific threat was made.
