Photo showing BB gun at Henrico school sparks social media scare
Henrico County school bus. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 10:06 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School officials say there is no threat after a social media post circulated showing a student at Moody Middle holstering a “suspicious item.”

Many parents reached out to NBC12 after the post circulated Wednesday afternoon.

Henrico police were able to identify the item as a BB gun.

The middle school students involved have been identified, and school officials say they will face consequences even though no specific threat was made.

