Pedestrian injured in Hull Street hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.
The crash happened in the 7200 block of Hull Street Road near Turner Road around 6 p.m. Traffic is backed up in the area while police investigate.
According to police, the suspect vehicle is a dark gray SUB with tinted windows and chrome rims with front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
