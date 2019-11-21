Pedestrian injured in Hull Street hit-and-run crash

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 20, 2019 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 7:04 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Hull Street Road near Turner Road around 6 p.m. Traffic is backed up in the area while police investigate.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is a dark gray SUB with tinted windows and chrome rims with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

