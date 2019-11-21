News to Know for Nov. 21: Convenience store robbed; popular snack recalled; one more sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you enjoyed Wednesday’s sunshine, good news! Thursday is another sunny day, but rain is set to return soon.
The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a convenience store on Wednesday.
Police say the two people approached the cashier at the Fast Mart at 20867 Woodpecker Road just before 6 p.m. and placed an item in their back while demanding money.
After receiving cash, the pair ran away from the store.
The makers of Cheese Nips are recalling certain boxes of the dairy-flavored snack that may contain small pieces of plastic.
Mondelēz Global LLC has issued a recall of 11 oz. boxes of Cheese Nips sold nationwide that may contain small food-grade pieces of yellow plastic from a dough scraper.
Richmond police are searching for two men who robbed a cafe in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood.
Police said two masked men were seen entering Hill Cafe around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to witnesses.
The suspects demanded money, wallets and cell phones while carrying a handgun at Hill Cafe on East Broad Street.
US Marshals found a rifle as part of their search for murder suspect Michael Brown on Wednesday, but they say until they test it, they cannot link it to him.
Acting on a tip, Marshals searched the Hollins area and found the rifle in the backyard of a home on Nell Drive. They say there are no new confirmed sightings of Brown, who is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County on Nov. 9.
Virginia State Police say speed contributed to a crash that left the driver dead Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-195, west of Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 9:30 p.m.
Police say a man drove his Cadillac Escalade off the left side of the road, striking the guardrail and overturning in the median.
Students at Henrico High school’s Center for the Arts got to meet some of Hamilton’s cast members as they stopped by to give back to the community.
The Broadway stars gave the students a quick rundown of what their everyday life is like and what it takes for the students to reach their own goals.
“It gives them a real-life experience of what to expect when your trying to go into the industry,” said the director for the Center of the Arts at Henrico, Dr. Stephanie Poxon.
Officials in Henrico County are celebrating the completion of $5 million in renovations to Hope Village Apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The affordable housing complex has undergone extensive renovations under its new owners, Fairstead Affordable.
Upgrades to the 100 units in the complex include new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, lighting fixtures, appliances and other improvements.
