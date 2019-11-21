2 men wanted for robbing Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for two men who robbed a convenience store on Wednesday.
Police say the two people approached the cashier at the Fast Mart at 20867 Woodpecker Road just before 6 p.m. and placed an item in their back while demanding money.
After receiving cash, the pair ran away from the store.
Police say no weapon was displayed in the incident.
“One suspect was approximately 25-35 years of age, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white drawstring, blue undershirt, black pants, and white shoes,” police said in a news release. “The second suspect was also between 25-35 years of age, wearing a blue, white, and yellow Nike jacket, blue jeans, gray gloves, and white Nike shoes.”
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
