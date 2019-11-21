Man found not guilty of sexually abusing child; awaits trial for second accusation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 13 at a Henrico daycare has been found not guilty in one of the cases.
Rahman Jordan Rypkema, 32, was arrested in February and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery by sexually abusing two separate children under the age of 13, according to court documents. He still awaits trial for the second case.
At the time of the complaints, Rypkema was working at Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center and placed on leave.
On Thursday, Rypkema was found not guilty in one of the cases. His next trial is scheduled for March.
