Henrico hosts ribbon-cutting for Hope Village Apartments

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officials in Henrico County are celebrating the completion of $5 million in renovations to Hope Village Apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Upgrades to the 100 units in the complex include new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, lighting fixtures, appliances and other improvements.
The ribbon-cutting is at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21 at 1605 Hope Road, Henrico, VA 23060.
Officials with Henrico County, representatives of Fairstead Affordable, residents of Hope Village and others will be in attendance.
