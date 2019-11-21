Henrico hosts ribbon-cutting for Hope Village Apartments

By Victoria Doss | November 21, 2019 at 3:48 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 3:48 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officials in Henrico County are celebrating the completion of $5 million in renovations to Hope Village Apartments with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The affordable housing complex has undergone extensive renovations under its new owners, Fairstead Affordable.

Upgrades to the 100 units in the complex include new flooring, paint, cabinets, counter tops, lighting fixtures, appliances and other improvements.

The ribbon-cutting is at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 21 at 1605 Hope Road, Henrico, VA 23060.

Officials with Henrico County, representatives of Fairstead Affordable, residents of Hope Village and others will be in attendance.

