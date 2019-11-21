Forecast: Cool and pleasant Thursday, then rain for Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant weather on Thursday gives way to some light rain Friday with a soaking likely late Saturday.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with light rain likely. Only 1/10″ expected. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with rain likely in Richmond during the afternoon and evening. Warmer south of Richmond (50s) and cooler in Richmond and North. Moderate to heavy Rain likely, especially in the evening and at night. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Showers end by sunrise. Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Watching a chance for rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
