FBI seeking information in 2017 woman’s murder

MIDDLESEX Co., Va. (WWBT) - The FBI Richmond office is asking for the public to come forward with any information to help solve the case of a woman murdered in 2017.
The FBI said Margaret “Peggy” Thornton Lammers was found dead at her family’s vacation home on July 11 in Deltaville after her family called the Middlesex County Sheriff Office to conduct a welfare check. The last known contact she had with anyone was on July 10.
Officials said Lammers died of blunt force trauma.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or send an email to tips.FBI.gov, or the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-5600.
