Families of murder victims urge Virginia lawmakers to abolish the death penalty

My father was killed in 2006, when I was nine years old. Despite being so young, I still think about him every day. I think about his love for practical jokes and for building anything from Lincoln Logs to tree houses. I think about him singing in the kitchen and on the way to school. I remember our numerous camping trips – catching crawdads in the creek and spending time looking up at the stars. It was my dad who taught me how to ride a bike and brush my hair. It was my dad who would pick me up from Sunday School and coached my church baseball team. I was proud of my dad- proud of his Medal of Valor, proud of his annual memorial programs for National Police Week, and proud of his stick-figure drawings that he would put in my lunchbox every day.